The Kogi State University Alumni Association has dragged the Vice Chancellor of the Kogi State University (KSU), Professor Mohammed Abdulkadir, and the entire institution to court for alleged N10 million fraud and unlawful interference with the alumni activities.

The suit with Number, AYHC/10/2017 came up on Monday for mention in Anyigba.

However, the counsel to the claimant F.A Ademu had filed a motion for default judgement against the defendant having failed to file their statement of defense within 30 days as provided in the state high court (civil procedure) rule 2006.

Counsel to the defendants, M.Y Abdullahi and F.O. Ekpa asked for a date as they were served the motion by 9:05am on Monday.

The judge of the High Court Anyigba, Hon Justice R.O Ayoola after listening to all the submissions by the counsels adjourned the suit to Wednesday 17th January, 2017 for hearing of the application for judgment.

Meanwhile, in a statement earlier signed by the Assistant National Publicity Secretary of the Alumni, Femi Akande, he said the association had exploited all avenues to ensure that the alleged funds were returned to the alumni account but it proved abortive.

He recalled that the former Vice Chancellor during his tenure offered the association an office accommodation in the Senate building and helped review the alumni due from 500 naira to N2,000 amongst others.