- Advertisement -

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the weekend said his administration would not drive away non-natives coming into Lagos State almost on daily basis.

Instead, the governor said the state has the potential to accommodate their needs and integrate them into the system.

This, he said, could be achieved through tourism which he said will provide a good platform to engage people across the strata.

He said in the last 29 months, his administration had been able to fast-track tourism as well as attract foreign tourists.

Ambode spoke at the 2017 Press Week of the Lagos State Governor’s Office Correspondents, with the theme: “Harnessing the tourism and entertainment potential of Lagos in the next 50 years: The role of the media.”

Represented by his Special Adviser on Community and Communications, Kehinde Bamigbetan, the governor said his administration was in the process of developing a master plan to promote and drive tourism in Lagos.

‘’A lot of people are coming into the state on daily basis, but as a government, we would not ask them to go back because Lagos has the potential to take them. Tourism provides us a good platform to engage people across the strata,’’ he said.

According to him, the state plays host to lots of tourism sites that would excite tourists. He expressed delight that the future of tourism in the state is bright.

“However, several steps, phased over the 50 years period of this presentation, must be considered. First, there must be a tourism master plan which defines the strategy and execution over the period. The Lagos State government has taken the step in the right direction by advertising for bids for the development of a master plan. When that process is completed, a clearer way forward will be certain.

- Advertisement -

“Second, there must be database on both tourism as objects and activity. Third, the value chain around the activities must be put in place to determine areas where the government will be most effective and the private sector more efficient…,” he said.

“Fourth, there must be measurable indices to measure progress, how many hotel rooms were occupied in Lagos in 2017 and what can we do to increase in 2018? What is the grading system saying? Are we attracting global brands of five star hotels or making do with fake franchises,” he said.

On the role of the media, Bamigbetan stressed the need for the media to be educated as there were indifference and ignorance in the reportage which must be corrected.

“Once educated, the media can shape the attitudes of Lagosians towards local tourism and demonstrate sensitivity to the issues that matter to tourists. Crime and security reporting are areas where the media need to be re-orientated to partner with the government and deliver better tourism.

“It must be noted that for purposes of encouraging in-bound tourist traffic, the management of the foreign media is critical. Training of the foreign media to understand the local environment and reflect event positively is a key necessity in achieving the purpose,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of LAGOCO, Joshua Bassey, said the event was to reflect on the activities of State House Correspondents and also a platform to unwind and network.