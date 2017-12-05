- Advertisement -

Campaign for Democracy, CD, yesterday accused the Federal Government of contributing to the death of the Nigeria’s Second Republic Vice President, late Dr Alex Ekwueme in London Hospital, and warned that it should take responsibility for his death.

CD through its National Publicity Secretary and chairman, South East Zone, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, alleged that the Federal Government of Nigeria flew Late Dr Ekwueme to London when his health condition got stabilized in Nigeria and subsequently abandoned him to his fate and he allegedly became frustrated and died there.

According to CD, “the Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, SGF, made a press statement that Federal Government would not take the responsibility of the medical bills of late Dr Ekwueme, forgetting that he was a former Vice President of Nigeria.

“By the virtue of Section 180 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigerian, as amended, his medical bills must be taken care of by the Nigerian Government. So, when the former Vice President heard that his bills were not going to footed by the government, he felt disappointed by a country he labored for and collapsed and died; that was what led to his death. He died as a result of Federal Government’s abandonment.

“So Federal Government of Nigeria should be blamed for his death. He was a man who had been taking care of himself since he left office, very content and not disturbing successive governments in the country for any benefit. They should have allowed him to take care of himself like he had been doing over the years both in and outside Nigeria. Why must Federal Government get involved this time, only to abandon him where they had taken him and allowed him to die there?”

According to CD, “we are not talking about immortalizing Dr Ekwueme, that is another different thing, how can you allow somebody to die for an ill health that can easily be cured and you want to immortalize him, if you say you cannot take care of somebody’s medical bill when he was a life, why coming back to say you will immortalize him, that is an insult to the entire Igbo race.”

“The Federal Government must take full responsibility and blame for the death of Dr Alex Ekwueme, and if they fail to accept full responsibility and blame of the death of the former vice President of Nigeria, at the expiration of 21 day from Monday, CD will mobilize Nigerians and the like minds to protest against the present Nigerian Federal Government.

“Personally as the National Publicity Secretary, and Chairman of CD in the South East Zone, at the expiration of the 21 days, I will go into hunger strike from 6am to 6pm daily, and will take a particular strategic position to embark on the hunger strike, while I will also address a press conference to give those people who are in Aso Rock a message that is high time they start realizing that those who served Nigeria meritoriously deserves our respect, protection and care.

“If you tell a man who is coma that you are not going to take care of him, when he rightly deserve that right, what do you call marginalization, this is one of the things the Igbos are agitating against, it will not continue if this country must be one.”