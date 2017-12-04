- Advertisement -

The management of the University of Ilorin, has announced the official release of its admission list for the 2017/2018 academic session.

This was contained in a terse statement, which advised prospective candidates can now logon to the university’s admission portal to check their names.

“If you are a prospective candidate of University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria for the 2017/2018 Undergraduate Admission, you can now visit the university’s website www.unilorin.edu.ng for your admission status officially. Best wishes!” it read.

- Advertisement -

Recall the University had earlier urged candidates seeking admission into the institution for the 2017/2018 academic session, to ignore any admission list in circulation as it is fake .

At that time, the management told candidates to be patient and avoid falling into the hands of fraudsters.