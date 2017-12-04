The management of the University of Ilorin, has announced the official release of its admission list for the 2017/2018 academic session.
This was contained in a terse statement, which advised prospective candidates can now logon to the university’s admission portal to check their names.
“If you are a prospective candidate of University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria for the 2017/2018 Undergraduate Admission, you can now visit the university’s website www.unilorin.edu.ng for your admission status officially. Best wishes!” it read.
Recall the University had earlier urged candidates seeking admission into the institution for the 2017/2018 academic session, to ignore any admission list in circulation as it is fake .
At that time, the management told candidates to be patient and avoid falling into the hands of fraudsters.