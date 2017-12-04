- Advertisement -

The Kogi state command of the Nigeria Police Force, on Monday said records available to it showed that there was no kidnapping along Lokoja-Okene road recently.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, William Aya, while reacting to the alleged abduction of Senator Ayo Arise, said the command was yet to be notified of the development.

- Advertisement -

He said no report of any kidnapping was made at the various divisions in the state, saying the police was not aware.

He however said whenever the command has details of the incident, it would swing into action to secure safety return of the former lawmaker.