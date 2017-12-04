- Advertisement -

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Chairman of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Dr. Ambrose Orjiako, for failing to appear in court.

Justice Hadizat Shagari, who issued the bench warrant, had directed that Orjiako should appear before her on Monday in a contempt proceedings initiated against him by a firm, AOS Orwell Ltd.

AOS Orwell Ltd. had accused Orjiako of flouting a November 8, 2016 order made by Justice Shagari, restraining him from tampering with the assets of his company, Shebah Exploration & Production Limited, pending the determination of a debt recovery suit filed against the company.

The firm, through its lawyer, Mr. Kunle Ogunba (SAN), had urged Justice Shagari to commit Orjiako “to prison and/or protective custody of any of the detaining security agencies or at any designated prison/reformatory centre in Nigeria’s territorial landscape until he purges himself of the contempt of the majesty of this honourable court.”

At the Monday proceedings, Ogunba pointed out that though the judge had on November 15 specifically adjourned till Monday for Orjiako to appear before her, the businessman was absent from court.

He urged the judge to issue a bench warrant against Orjiako so as to prevent him from making a mockery of the court.

“The contemnor is not in court despite a subsisting order that he should appear. Your Lordship has an obligation at this stage to issue a bench warrant for his arrest, otherwise, this solemn assembly will become a circus show, because it appears he is making a mockery of the court.