The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has revealed that it would flag off its 2017 Christian Pilgrimage to Israel, Greece and Rome in Gombe, December 6.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Rev. Tor Uja disclosed this in Abuja on Monday while briefing newsmen said, the flag off will take place on wednesday at Gombe International Airport.

Uja while commending Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, for his uncommon commitment to the advancement of Christian Pilgrimage in Gombe State and Nigeria, he stated that the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, would be the special guest of honour.

He added that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Gida Mustafa, would be the distinguished guest of honour while the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Alh. Ibrahim Dankwambo would be the Chief Host.

He reaffirmed that the flag-off ceremony would commence at 09:00am on Wednesday December 6, and that about 280 intending pilgrims would be airlifted to Israel under the first batch.

Rev. Uja further explained that the flag-off which was earlier slated for 19th November, 2017 in Gombe was shifted due to operational reasons. Adding that the inaugural flight for this year’s pilgrimage took off to Israel on 23rd November, 2017 from Lagos.