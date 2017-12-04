- Advertisement -

Senior officials of the Kaduna State Government have held a meeting with representatives of various communities in Chikun local government over security challenges in the area.

In a statement issued by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said the meeting, which also involved security agencies, condemned the attacks on Chikun communities and commiserated with families who lost their loved ones and properties in the sad events.

The statement added that, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has also been directed to take inventory of the damages and provide relief materials to the affected communities.

According to the statement, Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who led the government delegation at the meeting said: “Government is deeply concerned about security issues in the area. The government is working with relevant agencies to overcome the security challenges. The cooperation of communities in the affected area is necessary.

“We commiserate with citizens that lost their loved ones and also those who lost property in all these barbaric and inhuman attacks. By the special grace of God, we will overcome this evil.

“Government has directed the State Emergency Management Agency to proceed to the communities with immediate effect to take inventory of damages and provide relief materials to the displaced persons.”

The statement, however, said representatives of the communities were also briefed on measures being taken by security agencies and how they can provide with useful information to the government and the security agencies.