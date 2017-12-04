- Advertisement -

The Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General James Ataguba on Monday advised the militant youths in the Niger Delta area of Ondo State to surrender their arms and embrace the amnesty programme of the Ondo State and the Federal Governments.

The state governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, had given the militants a 21-day ultimatum to surrender their arms. The ultimatum had expired last week and it was gathered that about 2000 youths had surrendered their weapons at the five collection centres in the state.

- Advertisement -

Ataguba, who spoke during the inspection visit to one of the collection centres at the Naval Forward Operating Base Igbokoda, in the Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, urged the remaining youths to leave the creeks and embrace the government’s amnesty.

He said, “Any person or group of persons caught with weapons or act of militancy after the expiration of the amnesty programme will be dealt with by the security agencies.”