The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Monday said the strength of Nigeria with a population of nearly 200 million lay in its diversity.

He stated this at a Public Hearing on National Orientation Agency (NOA) Amendment Bill, organised by Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation in Abuja.

Saraki, who represented by Sen. Philip Aduda said “if we could be more tolerant of our differences and see ourselves as brothers and sisters, it will be difficult to rise against one another.”

He explained that the Bill sought to provide a framework for the activities of Global Initiative for Harmony in Nigeria Corps under the supervision of the Director-General of NOA.

Saraki raised concerns that Nigeria was faced with a disturbing level of violence, mutual suspicion among ethnic groups and a general lack of belief in government by its citizens.

“We cannot continue in this direction if we truly want to achieve greatness as a nation.

“The NOA is the body tasked with communicating government policies, staying abreast of public opinion and promoting patriotism and national development.”

He said that increasing the capacity of the agency would result to taking concrete steps toward promoting global initiative for harmony in Nigeria.

The president of the senate stated that Nigeria would be one of the best places in the world when its people became instruments and promoters of peaceful coexistence.

In his remarks, Chairman of the committee, Sen. Suleiman Adokwe, said the corps was more or less a voluntary organisation that sought to create orderliness in the society.