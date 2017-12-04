- Advertisement -

James Hope College, Agbor and her student, Aroesiri Enameguono, were both honoured by the Delta State Government with the Award of Excellence at the Unity Hall, Government House Asaba on Thursday for their outstanding performance at the recently concluded 2016/2017 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in Delta State.

James Hope College Agbor, founded and sponsored by the Jim Ovia Foundation, received the award for the School with the Best BECE Results for the 2016/2017 BECE in Delta State while Aroesiri Enameguono, a brilliant student of James Hope College was awarded the Overall Best Student in the 2016/2017 BECE in Delta State. Both awardees were honoured for having distinguished themselves with such impressive results.

Government officials, including the Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. David Edevbie; the Commissioner for Basic & Secondary Education, Mr. Chiedu Ebie and Her Excellency, the First Lady of Delta State, Dame Edith Okowa alongside school principals, vice-principals and parents all gathered on Thursday, 30 November 2017 to congratulate the well-deserving awardees.

The hall was filled with other excited awardees, their proud parents, ebullient principals and appreciative government officials. Awardees sat on stage whilst the speakers addressed the audience. Mr. Chiedu Ebie congratulated the awardees and spoke on the importance of excellent educational standards. Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa concluded the event by belabouring the importance of education and its responsibility for all members of society to uphold. Students were also encouraged to strive to perform better and to do their best.