A Senator representing Sokoto North in the National Assembly, Alhaji Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has donated N1.4 million to the Yushau Abdullahi Nizzamiya Islamiya School, Arkilla, Sokoto State.

Giving out the donation, Sen. Wamakko who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, said funding of education is a collective responsibility.

The former Governor of Sokoto State, however, urged wealthy Nigerians to complement the efforts of government in funding education, at levels.

Daily Sun learnt that out of the amount, N400,000 was doled to the 80 graduands of the school, while N1 million was given in aid of the operations of the school.

“There should be more investments in education and more private schools should be established.

“I am therefore commending the proprietor of the school for establishing it and sustaining it’s funding.”

Sen. Wamakko also urged other wealthy individuals to emulate Alhaji Yushau Abdullahi, in the bid to restore the lost glory of the education sector.