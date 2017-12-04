- Advertisement -

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has fixed a date for the commencement of the sale of the 2018 application forms.

The board said the sale and registration for all candidates, including those from foreign countries, will now hold from December 6 to February 6, 2018.

The spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said this in an interaction with newsmen, Sunday evening.

According to him, registration fee is N5,000 while an additional N500 will be paid to obtain a compulsory reading text “IN DEPENDENCE” for UTME candidates and “The Last Days at Forcados High School” for direct entry candidates.

He said, “The MOCK examination shall commence from Monday 22 to Wednesday 24 January, 2018 and the CBT Centres are allowed to collect, through their bank accounts, a separate ?700 for this exercise from interested candidates after noti?cation of centre has been received by the candidate.”

The board had also proposed March 9 to 17, 2018 as the date for the examination.