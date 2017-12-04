- Advertisement -

Leader of Biafra Independence Movement and founder of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Sunday, criticised the leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, and some he described as ‘selfish politicians’ over their recent perceived negative comments on the Biafra struggle.

Uwazuruike who said it was too late to cry when the head was already off, insisted on Biafra’s actualisation based on the mandate given to him by the executives of Igbo National Council of chiefs on September 1999.

Speaking at Akamkpisi village, Nri, in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State during New Yam Festival organised by the BIM-MASSOB at the ancient kingdom, Uwazuruike, represented by the Biafra Director of information, Mazi Chris Mocha, thanked them for their steadfastness and renewed his commitment to actualize Biafra.

Uwazuruike noted that the name of members of BIM-MASSOB had been listed in the Biafran Hall of Fame. While urging members to always feel honoured and great, Uwazuruike cautioned politicians to be mindful of making negative comments on the struggle for Biafra independence.

He added that while those in elective positions would one day die and remained in their graves without any history, the dead BIM-MASSOB member’s name would be a recurring decimal among students of history and other scholars.

He further said that while the elected leaders of Ohaneze had nothing to be remembered for, members of MASSOB’s names would be associated with fight for freedom.

Uwazuruike further said that the difference between the Ohanaeze members and Biafra agitators was that while the elected leaders would remain in office for four or eight years and vacate office, products of Biafra agitation remain forever.