Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has commended the initiatives of a non-government organization, the Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiatives, for its people-oriented programmes.

The nongovernmental organisation advocates the safety, respect and security of women and children, especially protecting the identity of rape victims and exposing culprits to the law.

Mrs. Ajimobi decried various forms of violence being wrecked against the womenfolk, especially rape incidents that has been on the increase lately.

She said that the ‘culture of silence’ has kept victims of abuse, violence and sexual harassment in bondage for too long, saying, “The society needs to do more in other to curb the rising incidents that is destroying the beautiful future of our children. It is relevant for the society to come together and encourage efforts meant to reduce it.

Mrs. Ajimobi spoke at the Gala/Award ceremony organised by the group at Muson Centre, in Lagos, in recognition of the support from well-meaning Nigerians who had committed their resources to the fight to liberate women economically.

Ajimobi’s wife, who was presented with the Founder’s Award, in her address, said a lot of women had been battered, humiliated, violated and even died due to unfair treatments meted out to them, and commended the group for its effort to empower and enlighten women in various locations.

She said education too would provide the necessary information for the development of the girl child.

Mrs. Ajimobi also admonished the group for not relenting in its efforts in chosen area of endeavours, but she also urged the group to ensure that it continued with its empowerment, community development, social facilities to the needy.

She dedicated her award to the strong women of Oyo State who have struggled to achieve success regardless of the obstacles.

Convener of the initiative, Dr. Ama Onyerinma, during her address, said for any society to enjoy peace it must stop violence and provide better ways to communicate effectively with respect.

Onyerinma urged government at all levels to provide social supports for their citizens, saying that the pressure mounted on them by their extended families make victims of the Libyan slave auction, for example, cave in despite the risk involved.

“People faces a lot of financial stress and need an alternative means of survival. They don’t mind taking the risk. The government should used our resources for the development of our nation.

She added that human trafficking and modern-day slavery in the third world could be described as ‘lucrative’ business where victim are mainly women and children.

Onyerinma said the group hinged the award on various measures put in place ranging from the Founder’s award, Change, lifetime, Safety and security, medical award, media award among others. She epitomises the awards in a high level of transformation and transparency, the recognition award she said was strictly on merit.

Also, Mr. Lanre Olusola, who was presented the Change Advocate Award, in his speech, said women have a critical role they play in the society which is motherhood.

Olushola reel out 47 character traits of a woman including dignity, kindness,home builder among others.” They are timeless teachers in the classroom of life that should be celebrated”,he noted.

Although, he said that society has viewed women as sex symbols as some television advertorials often portrays them. This, he said, often aggravate the situation. He also urged that commercials and videos portraying women in a bad light should be censored and changed.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Yetunde Odejayi, lauded the group especially the board of trustees who have been working tirelessly to stem societal ills as well as empower women.”

No government can do it a alone without the support from her citizens who are humanitarian minded.

In this regard appreciates the efforts and contributions by the towards a stable society.

Other awardees include Hon. Justice Sotuminu, Former Lagos state CP Fatai Owoseni, Dr Pamela Ajayi and TVC Communications.