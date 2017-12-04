- Advertisement -

Non-academic staff at the University of Lagos on Monday protest what they termed “the Federal Government’s unequal distribution of allowance”.

The protesters shut the institution’s gate.

When newsmen got to the scene of the protest at 11.48am, there was heavy traffic along major roads leading to the university gate as a result of the protest.

The workers, who held leaves, were also chanting anti-oppression songs.

They accused the Federal Government of downgrading their importance in the nation’s education system.