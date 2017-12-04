- Advertisement -

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Monday reportedly attacked two communities of Lawaru and Dong in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The attack came after a widely rumoured report of suspected Fulani herdsmen lurking in the area, Sunday night.

- Advertisement -

When contacted, the Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Othman Abubakar, said he was in a meeting and promised to call back.

Recall that, the Chairman, Muslim Council, Adamawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, had given reasons the recent killings in Numan allegedly perpetrated by the Bachama militias were aimed at eliminating the Muslim-Fulani from the state.