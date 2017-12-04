- Advertisement -

The on-going pension verification exercise of retirees of Delta Steel Company and Federal Housing Authority entered a new phase as officers attended to some retirees on their hospital beds.

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) also introduced the feeding of pensioners who came out for verification.

More than 5,000 retirees have been verified by the directorate in the two federal government owned offices.

Mrs Sharon Ikpeazor, Executive Secretary, PTAD said during the ongoing verification of pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) the retirees would soon start to enjoy their retirement benefits.

She said that the exercised commenced on Nov. 20, and was taking place at Orhowhorun, Udu Local Government Area of Delta,

Ikpeazor who is fondly called “mama pension” said that it was a gross injustice for workers to serve their fatherland and were denied their retirement benefits.

She assured that as soon as the data collected from the field exercise were verified for quality assurance by the Federal Auditors in PTAD in the next four months, the directorate would commence payment.

- Advertisement -

“I feel very fulfilled that our government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has been able to come to the aid of retirees of DSC and FHA after 12 years of neglect.

“You can see the joy amongst the people because to me one of the greatest injustices is that a worker will serve the country, retired and is not paid.

“Payment usually commences four months after verification because the data and the documents collected in the field would be sent to our headquarters in Abuja for quality assurance.

“The federal auditors who are situated inside our office go through the computations before payment can be made. And here we verified 5,000 workers.

“So you can see the magnitude of work to be done. In the next four to five months we are assuring the pensioners that they will get paid,” she said.

The executive secretary also said a mobile verification team of the agency had been detailed to go to hospitals and homes to verify those who were sick or deformed to ensure transparency.

Earlier, Mr Samuel Ikon, member, House Committee on Pension expressed joy at the processes of the verification.

“I am encouraged with the pace and manner it is being conducted, it is well organised,” he said.