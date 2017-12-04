- Advertisement -

The Miga Local Government Council of Jigawa State, on Monday, said over 41,671 children were vaccinated against measles in the area during the just concluded measles immunisation exercise in the state.

Information Officer of the council, Alhaji Abdullahi Yakubu, confirmed this, in Dutse.

Yakubu said that the area’s Facilitator of the World Health Organisation, Malam Nura Muhammad Kazaure, made the figure known while presenting the report of the vaccination exercise.

- Advertisement -

He added that the Manager, Primary Healthcare Development Agency (PHCDA) in the council, Malam Bala Aliyu, commended the council for its support towards the successful conduct of the exercise.

The information officer added that PHCDA’s manager also commended the District Heads of Miga and Zareku for their full support and cooperation throughout the exercise.

The exercise was conducted between November 9 and November 21 across the 27 local government areas of the state, where no fewer than 1.2 million children were targeted by the state government.