President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed disappointment with western countries over delay, or outright refusal, to repatriate more stolen funds stashed in their countries, by ex-Nigerian government officials.

He reiterated that the funds will go a long way in assisting the country build the much-needed infrastructure and create jobs for youth, as well as discourage those embarking on risky journeys through the Sahara Desert and Mediterranean, en-route Europe.

In 2016, in New York, on the margins of United Nations General Assembly, Buhari asked Switzerland to urgently release Nigeria’s stolen funds.

He had, at a meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Johann Schneider-Ammann, said Nigeria needed such resources, particularly for infrastructure.

The president had, in response to former United Kingdom Prime Minister David Cameron describing Nigeria as a “fantastically corrupt” country, said he did not want an apology but repatriation of looted funds.