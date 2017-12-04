- Advertisement -

An estimated N27 billion worth of property was destroyed as a result of recent fire outbreaks in Kano markets, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has announced.

Governor Ganduje disclosed this while receiving the Comptroller General, Federal Fire Service, Engr. Joseph Garba Anebi, who paid him a courtesy visit, in Kano.

He said the aftermath of the incidents has been very traumatic for traders even as collating donation to alleviate their plight has been quite challenging.

Governor Ganduje, however, stated that his administration was working hard to put in place measures that would avert recurrence of fire outbreaks, citing the example of the recent construction of a fire outbreak at Sabon Gari Market.

The governor also said steps were taken to enlighten the people on the use of inflammables and related substances, especially during harmattan, to prevent any sad developments.

- Advertisement -

Governor Ganduje thanked the Federal Fire Service for its support to the state government, announcing a donation of a plot of land to the agency, to enable it build its zonal headquarters in the state capital.

He directed the state Ministry of Works to liaise with the Lands Bureau to get land in a suitable location for the agency to locate the office.

Earlier, the Comptroller General, Federal Fire Service, Engr. Joseph Garba Anebi, told the governor that the Federal government intended to construct a zonal office of the Federal Fire Service in Kano, to cater for five states in the North West.

The Comptroller General, therefore, requested the government of Kano state to provide suitable land for the project, pointing out that its contract process was almost complete.