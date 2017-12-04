- Advertisement -

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday issue a bench warrant against a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, who was charged with an alleged fraud of N5.3bn.

Justice Chuka Obiozor issued bench warrant against the ex-governor for failing to appear in court on Monday for his scheduled re-arraignment.

The judge held that Nnamani’s counsel failed to give a tenable reason why his client was absent from court.