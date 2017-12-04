- Advertisement -

The Department of State Services has advised citizens to exercise caution when it comes to giving their phone numbers to strangers.

The security agency said many people have fallen victim of crime on account of giving their phone numbers to strangers.

The Deputy Director of DSS in Anambra State, Mr. Yekini Ishola, gave the advice while presenting a paper, titled, “Developing technological strategy towards crime reduction in tertiary institution,” at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

- Advertisement -

Ishola attributed the increase in cybercrime in the country to dearth of cyber security experts and other technological means of tackling the menace.

He said Internet fraud remained prevalent in the South-West especially Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states.

He said, “Cybercrimes are not committed by individuals, but by syndicates using theft, hacking, stocking, malicious software and other dubious means to gain access into personal information and account details.

“Desist from disclosing sensitive personal information like Bank Verification Numbers, ATM pin numbers, passwords and phone numbers to unknown persons.”