- Advertisement -

Alhaji Ladan Baba, the Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano has debunked media reports that there was a clash between soldiers and some corps members in the orientation camp at Karaye Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by Aliyu Ahmed, the NYSC public relations officer and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Kano denied the report.

According to the Coordinator, there was also no any clash between the military, paramilitary and the corps members as reported.

“The attention of the Management of the NYSC has been drawn to news reports of skirmishes between a group of Corps members and the Camp Commandant, Capt. Anyaegbunan during the ongoing 2017 Batch ‘B’ Orientation Course at Karaye.

“We wish to state for the records that the face-off started as a result of actions taken by a group of Corps members in solidarity with their colleagues who were being punished while loitering within the Camp Premises as social activity was going on.

“The chanting of solidarity songs by the Corps members was an effort to get the erring Corps member released from the Camp Commandant which later ignited a rowdy session”, he said.

- Advertisement -

The Coordinator added that the situation was immediately brought under control after he addressed the Corps members on the issue.

“I promised to interface with the Camp Commandant to ensure that punishment and reward for Corps members are handled in line with the provision of the NYSC Bye law”.

He reminded the Corps members of the need to adhere to the channel of communication in the Camp and assured them that NYSC Management would continue to implement policies and programmes that will enhance the welfare and security of Corps members in the Camp and during the service year.

The Coordinator also drew the attention of all media organizations on the need to also adhere to their age-long tradition of balance and objectivity in news reporting.

He further urged them to always verify their sources of news and to report objectively, saying normalcy has since returned to the Camp as all scheduled activities were on going without hindrance.

The NYSC Coordinator also called on the public to always ignore such unbalanced reports so as to maintain the existing peace and unity among the corps members and the country at large.