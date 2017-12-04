- Advertisement -

The United Kingdom has asked its citizens to avoid traveling to Nigeria during the Christmas and New Year holiday period, owing to possible militant attacks in the capital Abuja and other volatile areas.

“Terrorist groups have threatened to conduct bombings and attacks in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) area during this period,” the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a travel advisory.

“You should avoid places where crowds gather, including religious gatherings and places of worship, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, transport hubs and camps for displaced people,” the FCO added.

“There is a high threat of criminal kidnap in the Niger Delta region and Kogi state. Kidnaps can be for financial or political gain, and can be motivated by criminality or terrorism,” it concluded.

The FCO advisory came barely one week after the United States issued similar warnings to its citizens.

Both advisories also asked citizens to avoid the country’s delta region and to steer clear of areas notorious for abductions.