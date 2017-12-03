- Advertisement -

‎The Police High Command on Sunday refuted a petition credited to a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Abuyari Lafia who was also an Aide-De-Camp, ADC, to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, mismanaged cases of corruption referred to the Police for investigation amounted to over N32billion in the recent time

Lafia had served as Chief of Criminal Intelligence of the Nigeria Police Unit until he was re-deployed to Police College Kano where he was suspended for allegedly deserting his duty post for 34days without permission.

The Force Public Relations Officer, FPPRO, said in Abuja yesterday the affected officer lied in the said petition to the President, Muhammadu Buhari, that the IGP tampered with investigations into some cases of corruption referred to the Police for investigation in the recent time .

According to the FPPRO, “the truth of the matter is that the case in question in Akwa-Ibom involving members of staff of the State Revenue Board was thoroughly investigated and its case file was referred to the State Ministry ‎of justice for Legal advise and that the records were available for Confirmation.

He said that the officer involved was actually disciplined by the Police Service Commission for gross misconduct having failed to reply to a query issued to him for absenting himself from work for 34days and his refusal to appear before a disciplinary committee set by the commission which led to his eventual suspension from the Service.

DC Lafia’s suspension was approved by the Police Service Commission, PSC, via a letter dated. November 14th this year and signed by the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Commission, M F Istifanus.

The Police Spokesman stated that from the content of the officer’s letter of suspension, it clearly showed that IGP knew nothing abut his predicament rather the PSC followed due processes in handling his case, saying that it was not the responsibility of the IGP to discipline any erring officer but that of the PSC.