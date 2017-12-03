- Advertisement -

The Bayelsa State Government on Sunday condemned the killing of a prominent cattle dealer, Alhaji Jibril Abdulkarim, and three of his aides with a call on security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators without delay.

The cattle merchant and member of the State Committee (Management and Control of Ranches) and Chairman Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Bayelsa state and three of his aides were shot to death in his private abattoir in Yenagoa on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

The Chief of Staff, Bayelsa State Government House, Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo, issued the directive, during a condolence visit to commemorate with the families of the deceased, describing the killing as “a reprehensible act.”

He assured the families of the determination of the state government to collaborate with the security agencies to ensure that those behind the heinous acts are arrested and brought to justice.

Ongolo who was accompanied by top government officials and security chiefs in the state described Jibril as a peace loving, law abiding and easy going businessman who was a friend to all including the government.

“I want to on behalf of His Excellency, Governor Seriake Dickson, and the Government of Bayelsa State sympathize with you all over this sudden loss. As a government we condemn it and we shall work closely with the security agencies to apprehend the criminals who committed these unacceptable acts in order to bring them to book.