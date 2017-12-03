- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Ahmed Musa Ibeto, has urged Nigerians living in that country to support the Federal Government’s war against corruption.

Ibeto made the plea at the end of year party and inauguration of Social Cohesion programme of Nigeria Union, Limpopo Province chapter, Polokwane, capital of the province.

He said the federal government was committed to fighting corruption.

He said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had so far recovered $2.9 billion of the funds looted from Nigeria’s treasury within and outside the country.

The high commissioner said that some landed property and other government assets within and outside the country were also recovered from the looters.

“I wish to inform you that considerable progress has been made in the fight against corruption by the federal government. I wish to enlist your support for the government in this regard,” he said.

The envoy also said that government had considerably degraded the Boko Haram insurgents and that efforts were on to implement post-war programmes in the affected areas.

Ibeto said that the mission was committed to ensure improved service delivery to Nigerians in South Africa and urged them to build a cordial relationship with South Africans.

“I urge you to continue to live in peace with your hosts and neighbours and be rest assured of improved service delivery by the mission,” he said.

Mr Adetola Olubajo, President of Nigeria Union, South Africa, said that the group had branches in the nine provinces of that country.

“Our core function is the welfare of Nigerians in South Africa and we are determined to ensure that this objective is carried out,” he said.

Olubajo said that the union had used social cohesion to partner with various African groups to ensure unity among the people.

Mr Mathew Chuma, Chairman of the union in the province, said that the social cohesion programme was inaugurated to bring Nigerians, South Africans, and other Africans together.

“The aim is to stem tensions between Nigerians and South Africans and create a better world for our children and friends. We will abide by the laws of South Africa and contribute to the economy of the country,” he said.

Mr Michael Kidane, President of Eritrea Union, South Africa, said that Africans were one people united by several factors.

“If we must speak about Africa, we should all be Africans in all we do. There is need to hold workshops at the grassroots to stress the importance of African unity,” he said.

The Women League of the union in the province was inaugurated by Ibeto.