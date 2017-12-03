- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Police Force have dismissed allegations of torture and crimes levelled against the the special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

SARS was established by the Nigeria police to fight violent crimes.

On Saturday, Some Nigerians took to the social media to condemn the “careless” regard for human lives which they say is evident in operations of SARS operatives.

While calling for the proscription of the squad, they accused SARS of maltreating and torturing innocent citizens at will.

But the police said such accusations should be dismissed by Nigerians.

Speaking on Sunday, Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, said SARS has lived up to its duty of curbing violent crimes and so, calls for its proscription should be “totally condemned”.

“As we speak, SARS is doing fantastically well across the country in reducing incidents of robbery to the barest minimum… they are doing very, very well,” Moshood said.

“There has not been any specific violation of human rights against any SARS personnel. So anybody that is spreading such a rumour is not doing the nation any good.

“SARS has no excesses and when there is any, we do investigate.

“The call for SARS to be scrapped should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians. Anybody calling for their proscription is not doing the nation any good and such people should be suspected as having something to hide.”

Moshood urges Nigerians with complaints against any police officer – “whether SARS or any other personnel” – to channel their complaints through established channels.

“Accessibility (to the police in cases of complaints) is very possible, he said, adding: “We do not take any infraction or violation of human right of any Nigerian likely. You know that so many police officers have been dismissed and even charged to court.”

“So, Nigerians should not give in to insinuations from people that just come to the social media and start spreading falsehood. Such people spreading such information may likely be armed robbers themselves.

“There is laid down rules for police procedures and any police officer that go beyond boundary to do something outrageous which is against the law is apprehended.”