Campaign for Democracy (CD), a human right group has decried the return of roadblocks in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State.

The group said it is particularly worried about the indiscriminate setting of road blocks in the city, saying that it was slowing down businesses in the city.

The Coordinator of the group in the South East zone, Uzor A Uzor, gave the Inspector General Police, Ibrahim Idris, three days, within which to dismantle the road blocks.

Uzor said the primary aim of the roadblocks was to extort from innocent road users, insisting that his group would not accept such for the traders.

“We want to say that after this 3-day ultimatum, we will embark on a series of protests to register our position on the matter, Uzor stated.

A social critics, Prince Ezenwa noted that travelling from Onitsha to Okija, a distance not more than 20 kilometres, one could see not less than 15 checkpoints.

He alleged that it might be a plan to reintroduce illegal toll collection in the south-east geopolitical zone.

“We intend to write to the IGP because they (Police) cause a lot of problems to road users.

“They are flouting the IGP’s order that all road blocks be dismantled.

“The Gubernatorial Election, which led to the setting up of road blocks has come and gone with the state not experiencing any violent crimes to warrant these problems,” Ezenwa said.

The Chairman, Ogirisi Igbo Foundation, Dr Linus Uche, said it was a calculated attempt to extort road users during the yuletide.