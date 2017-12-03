- Advertisement -

Enugu State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, at the weekend praised the member representing Awgu, Aninri and Oji River federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, for paying the WAEC registration fees of 1,019 secondary students in his constituency.

Okechukwu who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Works, had gathered stakeholders from the constituency at the Awgu Local Government headquarter, where a lucky-dip was used to select the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ugwuanyi said: “No society in the world can develop or progress without education,” while commending the lawmaker for taking a right decision.

He, therefore, called on the beneficiaries to judiciously utilize the rare opportunity given to them by making a success of the WAEC examination.

Also speaking, Ekweremadu encouraged the act of giving when he emphasized that givers never lack.

He, therefore, advised the Awgu natives not to wait until they become like Okechukwu before they could help others, urging them to always help in any little way they could.

He called on the beneficiaries of the free WAEC registration to shun cultism when they gain admission into higher institutions, saying that it makes graduation difficult and kills one’s future.

He told them that passing the examination was the only way they could pay back their benefactor, Okechukwu.

Ekweremadu also advised the students to utilize the opportunity wisely and define their future, pointing out that many Nigerians are currently dying in Libya because of ignorance.

Also in his address, the lawmaker said that the fact he is the son of a teacher motivated him to contribute to the educational welfare of his people.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to look at the success of the deputy senate president and himself to be inspired to hit success.

He promised to do more in his apacity to encourage the human development of his people