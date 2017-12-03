- Advertisement -

The wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Oludolapo Osinbajo, on Sunday visited the NAPTIP Lagos Shelter to interact with some trafficked persons.

Mrs Osinbajo was received by the Director-General (D-G) of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli and the Special Assistant to the President on Nigerians in the Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

She said that she was at the shelter to see the victims, find out how they were doing, what had happened to them and what they wished to do in life.

“I am here to see you people because you are very important. As a mother, I am not happy with what you people are going through. I am not here to see the building but you.

“I came here because you all are our children. I am here so that we can talk on what happened to you, what you want me to do for you.

“Many of you came from different states and from the Republic of Benin. So, why did you leave home to another place? I want to also know the people that took you away to another land.

“Now that you are here, forget about the past, we are here to discuss about tomorrow. There are things that you can do.

“Some of you can sing and other good things, you are going to face that for your tomorrow.

“ All of you have suffered yesterday, no more suffering tomorrow, because you all are princesses,” she told the victims who were so happy to see her around.

Mrs Osinbajo, who commended NAPTIP’s management for their efforts, taught the victims a song, which depicted their new status as princesses.

According to her song: “I am a princess, I am special, every day I promise I will do my best, my future is bright, and God’s grace will help me, I am now a Nigerian princess.”

She promised to send gifts for their comfort and assist them to better their tomorrow, while she warned them against unruly behaviour.

Mrs Osinbajo also urged the victims to take seriously all the teachings they were receiving from NAPTIP.

Earlier, the D-G of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli told the visitor that some of the victims were repatriated from Libya and Europe, while some were intercepted by security agents at Nigeria borders.

Okah-Donli said that more expected to be repatriated from Libya and other countries.

She said the Lagos Shelter located within Omole Phase 2 was currently accommodating 64 of the victims.

Also, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who commended Mrs Osinbajo for the visit, said that her presence would bring good memories to the victims, noting that some of them were between ages 13years and 15years.

“We count on your support. Traffickers are making money from innocent children and ladies. We are looking forward for the evacuation of other victims abroad,” she said.

Some of the victims were with babies.