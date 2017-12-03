- Advertisement -

Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, the Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), has urged the 18 pioneer medical doctors of University of Abuja (UNIAbuja) to be diligent and maintain integrity in the management of patients. And that medical profession is a selfless service to humanity.

Sanusi gave the advice at the induction of pioneer medical doctors of the institution into MDCN in Abuja on Sunday after 12 years of studying medicine at the institution.

The registrar described the occasion as special in the history of the school, saying “it takes a minimum of six years to graduate as a medical doctor but you spent 12 years due to one reason or the other.”

He emphasised that the elongated years was to ensure that graduates sent out to the public were competent enough to effectively discharge their duties.

He urged doctors to make the health and well-being of patients their priority as stipulated in the oath of the profession.

Sanusi further urged them to shun vices, stressing that “the medical profession is not a money-making venture but selfless service to humanity.”

Prof. Titus Ibikwe, the Chairman, Ceremonial Organising Committee, assured that the doctors had been well equipped with knowledge, resilience and vision to face challenges.

He congratulated them as new MDCN members, and the entire management of the university for making the induction a reality.

Prof. Joseph Otubu, the Foundation Provost of the organising committee decried the unethical behaviours of some medical practitioners in the country.

He said some practitioners were involved in acts of dishonesty, self advertisement, overpricing of medical services, deceit of patients to extort money from people.

Otubu urged doctors to avoid such practices, saying “I have examples of several experiences about inappropriate bill system for services rendered and insistence on payment before rendering services in emergency cases. All these are wrong and against the ethics of the profession.”

The 18 pioneer medical doctors are; Dr Adamu Bara, Dr Etuk Etim, Dr Uguneji Okechukwu, Dr Agbo Enotse, Dr Wandoo Abwa, Dr Imam Abubakar, Dr Folakemi Ayodele, Dr Yaqub Abdulmuthalib, Dr Oghenekevwe Tereben and Dr Elizabeth Adesida.

Others are Dr Jude Chukwurah, Dr Oluwatosin Bisiriyu, Dr Uzoamaka Okoli, Dr Enitan Bello, Dr Anyang Inyang, Dr Samuel Ogwu, Dr Odiba Emmanuel and Dr Chibuzo Ejemeka.