With the estimated population of Nigeria in 2016 put at 190 million, founder of Renola Cerebral Palsy Initiative, AVM Femi Gbadebo, has put the number of People Living with Disability in the country at 29 million.

Gbadebo spoke few minutes ago, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State, during the 2017 celebration of the International Day of People Living with Disability.

The theme of the celebration is “Transformation Towards Sustainable And Resilient Society for All”.

He also revealed that of the estimated population of Lagos, which he quoted the World Health Organisation as putting at 21 million in 2016, Gbadebo said 3.3 million “Lagosians” are considered to be moderately or severally disabled.