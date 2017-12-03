- Advertisement -

Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has appealed to indigenes of Gbagura and other section of Abeokuta and the entire Ogun state to always work towards development of their origin, noting that no matter the status of a person outside his ancestral town, if he is not recognised at home, the person remains a nobody.

The Governor made this known during the 2017 edition of Gbagura Day celebration held at Agura’s palace ground in Abeokuta.

Amosun, who noted that he was impressed with the turnout of notable indigenes of the town who decided to come back to their root to celebrate, promised to expand the main road linking Gbagura to Itoku axis of Abeokuta.

He appealed to people of the area to continue to support his government as his mission to rebuild Ogun state continues.