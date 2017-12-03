- Advertisement -

Bishop of the Diocese of Sabongida-Ora, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Augustine Ohilebo, has cautioned against clamour for restructuring of the country, saying the mindset of Nigerians must first be restructured.

He argued that restructuring the county would not bring about the anticipated economic, social or political growth, if issues that are currently retarding the grow-th of the country were not address-ed.

Bishop Ohilebo stated this in an address he delivered at the Third Session of the Eight Synod of the Diocese, titled: “Let us rise up and build”, at the St. John’s Cathedral, Sabongida-Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

“Our take on this is that, we as individuals, should first restruct-ure our attitudes, thoughts and everything that is not in agreement with the will of God.

“Restructuring is not going to move the corrupt people and those looting our national treasury to a camp where it will just be they alone. Let us restructure our mindset and think about what unites us and not what divides us”.

He called on the Federal Government to work hard to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the Nigerian citizens, just as he urged politicians to shun self enrichment to the detriment of the vast majority of the populace.

On the state of federal roads in Edo State, he called on the Federal Ministry of Works, Housing and Power to give serious and urgent attention to the roads.