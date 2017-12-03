- Advertisement -

The International Fund For Agricultural Development (IFAD) on Saturday urged Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Sokoto State to ensure maximum commitment toward improving productivity in agriculture.

The IFAD Country Programme Manager, Mr Ben Odoemena, made the call during an interactive session with the groups.

Odoemena, in a statement by Malam Hayatu Dallhatu, IFAD Knowledge Management, and Communications Officer, said that the interactive session was aimed at facilitating the CDAs access to obtain more benefits from agriculture in the state.

He said that the interaction was held with CDA members from the 17 benefiting intervention local government areas in the state, as they are “always the root of all IFAD programmes’’.

“Our visit is to ascertain if these groups are ready to receive support to continue with their agriculture activities.

“We are here also to clarify on the commitment of IFAD on Climate Change Adaptation and Agribusiness Support Programme (CASP), where attention will mainly focus on commodity value chain.

“Moreover, the CASP which is in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria, will give farmers the opportunity to earn more in the business of agriculture,” Odoemena said.

The country manager, however, expressed the IFAD’s commitment to the continuous training of more youths on various entrepreneurial skills to enable them to become self-reliant.

Also, Mr Marc Sousa, an Agriculture Development Specialist, said that the team was in Sokoto to share ideas and learn from one another on how to successfully implement the IFAD programme.

In his remarks, the State Programme Officer, Alhaji Aminu Dogon-Daji, commended that the National Headquarters of IFAD for its efforts in ensuring the success of Agri-business in the state.