Toyin Falola, a history professor at the University of Texas, would deliver the seventh convocation lecture of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo state.

The lecture, entitled ‘Nigerian Universities and Youth Empowerment’, is slated to hold on Thursday, December 7.

Falola is expected to discuss and interrogate the place and role of the Nigerian university system in human and social development, especially in contemporary times.

According to the registrar, Michael Sunday Ayeerun, the lecture — now in its seventh series — is part of the annual convocation ceremony programme of the university.

He said: “The lecture will, therefore, raise viable and feasible points about how Nigerian universities, as teaching and research institutions, could best fit into this role through the training they give to their students, particularly the undergraduates.”

Ayeerun added that adopting the two-way approach of problems and solutions, the lecture will identify and discuss the various factors in the Nigerian university system inhibiting the preparation and empowerment of undergraduate students as fundamental and indispensable agents for the improvement of humanity and society.

Falola is Africa’s most prolific historian and one of Africa’s most celebrated scholars. A versatile scholar and researcher, Falola’s academic interest also extend to the culture and development of Africa and the black diaspora.

He has received over two dozens lifetime awards, in addition to eight honorary doctorates from American and Nigerian universities.