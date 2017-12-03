- Advertisement -

Three hundred almajiris and out-of-school girls have acquired basic elementary education through a Feed and Read training programme by the American University of Nigeria (AUN) Yola, in conjunction with German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The children, who graduated, yesterday, after nine months training at AUN campus will be handed over to the Adamawa State Universal Basic Education for further training.

The Feed and Read programme was initiated by former AUN President, Margie Ensign, to provide young girls and almajiris with basic education.

The Speaker, Adamawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Mijinyawa, speaking at the graduation ceremony, called on parents of the beneficiaries to enroll their children into formal educational system to build on the foundation AUN gave them.

President, American University of Nigeria, Dr. Dawn Dekle, maintained that the idea behind the programme is to provide the children with basic education.

In his remarks, Denmark Ambassador, Tobben Gettermann, called on the beneficiaries to continue to learn and never forget the ‘Feed and Read’ programme as their first step into the new world.