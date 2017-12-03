- Advertisement -

The Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in partnership with the Institute of Human Virology, Nigeria, has sensitised children, youths and adults on preventive measures against HIV/AIDS spread.

Speaking, yesterday, at the commemoration of World AIDS Day, in Abuja, US Ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington, said: “If we work together we can put every Nigerian who is sick on treatment whether tall, short, poor, rich or smart together, we can make a difference.”

The Associate Director, Institute of Human Virology, Mrs. Asabe Gonwalk, bemoaning the rapid increase in infected youths, noted that Nigeria youths must practice abstinence and determine the HIV status of their partners.