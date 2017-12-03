- Advertisement -

In a bid to build strong political culture, deepen Nigeria’s democracy and discuss issues relating to the nation’s political environment, President Mohammadu Buhari is expected to declare open the third Annual National political Summit organised by a group, under the aegis of Save Democracy Africa (SDA).

Addressing newsmen in Abuja during the inauguration of the organisation’s new governing council, the Director-general of SDA, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, explained that the proposed three-day summit slated between 22nd and 24th January, 2018, is to bring together all states, non-state actors, political stakeholders and scholars for harmonising their varying views on reforming the country.

Okwenna stated that the summit which is expected to be chaired by the Senate President, Sen. Dr Bukola Saraki, would also feature former president of South Africa, H. E. Thabo Mbeki, as guest speaker.

- Advertisement -

He affirmed that the unique national platform is designed for dialogue among leaders of Nigeria from across political, ethnic, religious, government and the governed. Adding that sit shall provide a platform for engaging the emerging leaders on the urgency of recreating a new nation devoid of primordial considerations as well as discussing their role to synergise and fast-track the process.

He added that regional leaders from the six geopolitical zones and selected representatives of the Governor’s forum of each zone are expected to present their zonal positions on the core issues of reforming Nigeria.

“Registration for the summit starts officially 1st December to 21st January, 2018. All interested delegates are expected to register within the given period. And registration is by both manual and online,” he said.