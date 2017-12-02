- Advertisement -

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has said that the long awaited wage review for corps members would soon be announced.

Kazaure said that the expected‎ release of report by a committee set up by federal government to review the minimum wage will address the call to review corps members allowance in Nigeria.

He therefore asked corps members to exercise patience, noting that he was hopeful the report will put smiles on the faces of the serving members.

‎Kazaure gave the assurance, Saturday, when he visited Enugu state NYSC orientation camp in Awgu.

He condemned the rate of vandalisation of facilities in the camp by hoodlums which he said has put the organization in a fix.

Kazaure called on security agencies to protect facilities at camp else he would be left with no options than to relocate the camp.



He commended corps members for their cooperation at the camp and urged them to make their service year fruitful.

He further announced that the NYSC integrated farm settlements were being resuscitated in various areas to encourage corps members participate in agricultural programmes.

The DG asked them to embrace skill acquisition initiative at the orientation camp, which he noted was one of the Cardinal programmes of the scheme.

NYSC coordinator in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka, said that plans have been perfected to address the perennial water challenges at the camp, adding that it‎ was also addressing security challenges by constructing perimeter fending at the camp.

Ikaka decried non availability of utility vehicle as one of the major challenge confronting the scheme in the state.