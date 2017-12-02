- Advertisement -

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) has condemned in totality the continued violence against women and children in Libya and Italy describing it as “man’s inhumanity to man”.

A statement signed by the President of the Council, Gloria Shoda in Abuja said that the council would not fold its hands and watch women and children being brutalised all over the world.

She said the issue of brutality and rape of women and children has become a global concerns for the international community to be united to find common solution.

The president recalled a report showing auctioning in different parts of Libya, where stranded African migrants were sold as slaves for as little as 400 U.S. dollars.

She also cited incidents of rape, abuse and brutality of women and children in Libya and Italy.

Shoda also recalled that an Italian court has sentenced to life imprisonment a sadistic people smuggler who raped, tortured and murdered migrants trying to reach Europe from North Africa.

She said unless the international community tackles violence against women, the world will not eradicate poverty nor achieved any of the other Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is time to further our collective action to end violence against women and girls for good,” she affirmed.

According to her, a UN and Unicef reports shows that around the world, more than one in three women in their lives have experienced physical violence, sexual abuse, or both.

She said this has continued to hamper women’s rights.

“It is time for united action from all of us, so that women and girls around the world can live free from harassment, harmful practices, and all other forms of violence,” she said.