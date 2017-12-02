- Advertisement -

The Council of African Political Parties (CAPP) has lauded the federal government’s efforts towards addressing the dehumanising treatment meted out to Nigerians and other Africans in Libya and directing that immediate repatriation and succour be provided for the affected Nigerians.

The president, CAPP, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, in a statement, noted that the situation in Libya calls for greater concern and collective action from all stakeholders.

Aliyu, however, encouraged Libya to actively liaise with the various countries whose nationals were or are affected by the nefarious activities of human traffickers; through their embassies and ministries of foreign affairs in order to forestall a breakdown of diplomatic relations.

- Advertisement -

She also called for a thorough investigation of the incident in order to uncover the identity and modus operandi of the gangs and syndicate.

“Advocate for some form of compensation for the victims of the unfortunate incident, as well as appropriate punishment for perpetrators of the incident to serve as deterrent to others.

‘’Embark on a rigorous sensitisation exercise in affected countries like Nigeria, Cameroon and Libya against, human trafficking and illegal migration,’’ the statement added.