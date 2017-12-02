- Advertisement -

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has declared that deliberate efforts by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to de-market the state are counter-productive to the interest of the nation.

Governor Wike, who spoke at the weekend, at a state dinner organised for the contestants of Miss University Africa Beauty Pageant, at the Government House Port Harcourt, regretted the unnecessary acts of sabotage by agents of the APC. When it comes to hosting national and international events in the State.

He said: “If you de-market Rivers State that produces the wealth of the country, then, you are de-marketing Nigeria.

“The fear they have is because we are delivering, while they are not performing. They don’t want the world to see the transformation taking place here”.

He specifically cited the efforts made to stop the African Wrestling Championship from holding in the State and the plots to stop the Minister of Sports from participating in the just concluded Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship.

He said that Rivers State was open to investors as his administration has created the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“We are willing to partner with investors in the areas of agriculture, skills development and other key areas”, he said.

The governor noted that the contestants of the Beauty Pageant from the 54 countries of Africa were the greatest marketers of the State, as they would continue to promote the State long after the competition.

While urging the contestants to also focus on education, Governor Wike said women have the capacity to compete in all human endeavours.

He said under no circumstances should women beg for placements as they have the requirements to struggle and win political and economic contests.

Earlier, the Coordinator of Miss University Africa Beauty Pageant, Mr Taylor Nazzal, said the pageant would project Rivers positively to the entire continent.

He lauded Governor Wike for creating unity in diversity by hosting African Queens from the 54 countries.

Speaking on behalf of diplomats, Namibian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Peingeondjabi Shipoh, said that all African Missions in the country would join Governor Wike in developing the State through the invitation of key investors.

Secretary to the State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani, in a remark, said that Rivers is witnessing rapid growth because of the leadership of Governor Wike and the right investments his administration has made in peace and security.

The event was laced with traditional dances, comedy and contemporary music.

Wife of the Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike led the African Queens for dinner, while toasts were said for the contestants, the State and Nigeria.