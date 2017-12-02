- Advertisement -

Fifteen persons were on Saturday killed and 53 others injured in a twin suicide bomb attacks on Biu market.

Biu is the biggest town in the South of Borno State, and this is one of the worst attack on the town by suspected members of Boko Haram.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the Borno Police Command, Victor Isuku, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, two female suicide attackers strapped with explosive devices launched the attack on the main market in the town, the third largest in Borno State, birthplace of Boko Haram.

The statement read, “Today 2/2/2017 at about 1140hrs, two female suicide bombers infiltrated and gained entry into Biu town in Biu local government area.

“One of the bombers detonated IED strapped on her body within Biu Main market, while the other one detonated outside the market square.

“So far, a total of 13 persons excluding the two suicide bombers, have been confirmed killed in the two explosions. While 53 others sustained various degrees of injuries.”

According to him, police patrols/EOD teams led by the Acting Area Commander Biu were promptly mobilized and dispatched to the scene.

He said, “The Corpses & the injured persons have been evacuated to General Hospital Biu.”

He assured that normalcy has been restored and the area rendered safe.