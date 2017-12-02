- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Army said on Saturday that its troops killed three Boko Haram insurgents at Gajibo village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Nwachukwu said that the troops killed the three insurgents when a group of terrorists attempted to attack Gajibo community on Thursday.

He disclosed that the insurgents, who launched the attack on the village in a Military Personnel Carrier and gun trucks, were repelled by the troops.

“Troops of the 22 Brigade deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole on Thursday evening killed three Boko Haram insurgents in an encounter that ensued when a group of insurgents attempted an attack on Gajibo community in the fringes of Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The insurgents armed with Armoured Personnel Carrier and gun trucks met with fierce resistance from the troops, who successfully defended Gajibo village after routing the insurgents. Troops also recovered three AK 47 rifles from the insurgents.

“Currently, troops are further exploiting the success of the counter-offensive and are still in pursuit of the insurgents,” he said

The deputy director said that the troops fought gallantly to defend the town and push back the attackers.