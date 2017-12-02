- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has described as unacceptable, wicked and unholy, the call by Senator Ben Bruce from Bayelsa Central demanding the sale of federal media outfits such NTA, FRCN and VON for not generating enough revenues.

The Union notes that the call was ill-motivated targeting at mass retrenchment of media workers at the media organisations.

- Advertisement -

Briefing reporters at the end of the monthly Congress of NUJ, Ondo state Council held in Akure, the state secretary of the union, Leke Adegbite, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to disregard the anti-labour call by the Senator.

The union also called on state governors to use the Paris Club debt refund for the payment of accumulated workers’ salary arrears as directed by President Buhari.