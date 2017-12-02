- Advertisement -

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, has called on Nigerians to engage in activities that will promote peace and unity rather divide them.

Farouk made the call on Saturday in Daura, Katsina state, as part of two days’ activities lined up by the Daura Emirate Council to celebrate the 2017 Eid-Al-Maulud festival.

He said peace was paramount to the socio-economic development of a country.

He said as such, no society could develop without peace and stability.

The emir, therefore, urged Muslim faithful to embarace the sterling qualities of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as they marked his birthday.

- Advertisement -

He lauded the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in the Northeast and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country.

Farouk also lauded the efforts of the Katsina state government at job creation and youth empowerment.

He urged the state governor, Aminu Masari, to sustain the tempo.

The monarch advised Nigerians to embrace agriculture, education and other useful ventures that would help improve their standard of living and to shun indolence, laxity, and idleness.

He said as custodians of peace, culture and tradition, the traditional institution would continue to support policies and programmes of the government for the prosperity of the country.