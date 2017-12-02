- Advertisement -

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Mohamed Malick Fall, has condemned the recent attack on the primary school in Borno State where two pupils were killed as a despicable act that reminded of Chibok girls kidnapping incident in 2014.

Fall in a statement on Friday by the Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Ms. Eva Hinds, said that Thursday’s “attack on a primary school in the town of Kuaya kusar, Borno State, in which two children were brutally killed and two others injured, is a despicable act.

“Words never come easily when children’s lives are taken in such a heinous and deliberate act of violence, especially when it happens in a school, where children should be safe and free from danger.

“This is the first attack on a school in northeast Nigeria in more than two years. The last attack took place in 2015 when Euga primary school, in Bauchi State, was attacked by Boko Haram.

“Since 2014, an estimated 1,500 schools have been targeted by armed groups in northeast Nigeria, causing at least 1,280 deaths among school children and their teachers.

‘’Nigeria has endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration by which it commits to implement the guidelines for protecting schools and universities from attacks and military use during armed conflict’’.

Fall called upon all parties to respect the civilian character of schools and hospitals, and to stop all grave violations against children.

He also expressed grief “with those who lost their children today, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured children who are in hospital.”